2024-04-03 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that the OPEC+ alliance had agreed to maintain the same production policy until June. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Oil, Asem Jihad, said in a statement that the decision was made after the ministerial meeting to monitor OPEC and OPEC+ production levels and […]

The post OPEC+ alliance to maintain production levels until June appeared first on Iraqi News.