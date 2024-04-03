Iraq News Now

CBI says loan defaults declined compared to cash credit

2024-04-03 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed on Wednesday that loan defaults declined compared to cash credit. The CBI mentioned in a statement that loan defaults declined to 6.3 percent compared to total cash credit in 2023, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. According to the statement, there were 7.2 percent of […]

