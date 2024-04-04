2024-04-04 00:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Al-Saadawi, announced on Wednesday that the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Ports Group. A statement issued by the Iraqi Transport Ministry said that Al-Saadawi received the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed […]

The post GCPI signs agreement with AD Ports Group appeared first on Iraqi News.