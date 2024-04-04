Iraq Approves Loan Guarantees for major Gas Project

2024-04-04 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved sovereign guarantees totalling $3.25 billion, in relation to the development of the Nahr Bin Umar [Nahr Ben Umar] gas field in Basra. It also exempted the special purpose company Halfaya Gas Company Ltd. (HGC), which was established to develop the field, from the requirement to submit two […]

