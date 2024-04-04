Iraq to source Prosthetic Limbs from German Firm

2024-04-04 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has granted the Ministry of Interior the authority to contract directly with the Verdalia company, the sole agent for the German company Ottobock in Iraq, which specializes in manufacturing and installing smart prosthetic limbs. Sources told Iraq Business News that Verdalia, which is based in Cyprus, operates in Iraq […]

