USD resumes decline against IQD in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-04 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar (USD) declined on Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded 147,100 IQD per $100.

Exchange shops in Baghdad registered a selling price reaching 148,000 IQD, with a buying price of 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,900 IQD and the buying price stood at 146,800 IQD per $100.