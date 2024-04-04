PM Barzani calls on the Iraqi government to compensate the Fayli Kurds

2024-04-04 15:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday called for offering compensation for the members of the Fayli Kurdish community, who suffered genocide under the former regime of the Baathists.

Barzani made those remarks in a press release on the 44th anniversary of the genocide that targeted the Fayli Kurds in Iraq.

"We remember with deep respect our Fayli Kurdish sisters and brothers who endured brutal persecution by the former Iraqi regime," he said. "This included enforced disappearances, executions, arbitrary arrests, deportations, and expulsions. The regime further aimed to erase their Kurdish identity – all for their ethnicity and support for the rights of the Kurdish people."

"The horrific acts inflicted upon the Faylis remain a stark reminder of the relentless campaign to suppress Kurdish identity," Barzani added. "The Iraqi government has a moral and constitutional obligation to provide fair compensation to the Fayli community and all victims of the Baathist regime. This compensation should aim to restore some of their stolen rights and alleviate their ongoing suffering."

The Faylis, a distinct Kurdish minority, faced a systematic campaign of extermination by Saddam Hussein's regime in the 1970s-1980s. The atrocities included mass killings, forced displacement, and the devastation of their villages.