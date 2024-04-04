Iraq exported 170,000 barrels more than OPEC+ agreement

2024-04-04 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq may come under further scrutiny as OPEC+ gets ready to examine the country’s supply strategy because it did not meet the oil output target set by the alliance last March. Iraq pumped 4.17 million barrels per day in March, 30,000 barrels per day less than the output in February, according to […]

