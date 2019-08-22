Home › INA › Foreign Minister receives EU Ambassador on occasion of the end his duties in Iraq

2019/08/22 | 19:05



Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim received on Thursday the European Union ambassador in Baghdad Ramon Pleiku.







Al-Hakim praised the qualitative progress in relations with the European Union. Stressed the importance of strengthening it to serve common interests, opening the horizons of cooperation in various fields and benefiting from European experiences. He expressed his wishes for the ambassador success in his future diplomatic missions.































