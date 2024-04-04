KRG announces early distribution of March salaries

2024-04-04 21:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representative in Baghdad, Fares Isa, confirmed that the KRG will be distributing March salaries ahead of the upcoming holidays. In a statement to the media, Isa said, the resolution of the salary issue and emphasized the importance of political decisions not affecting the agreed plan. Isa stated, “We have reached an agreement to resolve the salary issue and hope that political decisions will not affect the agreement. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to commence the distribution of the March salaries before the holidays.” Isa disclosed that KRI President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to