DNO’s operations in Iraqi Kurdistan recovered after severe floods

2024-04-04 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Norwegian oil and gas operator, DNO ASA, announced on Thursday that production and field operations at the Tawke oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq recovered following heavy floods. The flood destroyed large portions of the banks of the Khabur River, damaged roads, and hindered the loading of tanker trucks […]

