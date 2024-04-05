Iraq News Now

AD Ports to Develop Al Faw Grand Port and Economic Zone

2024-04-05 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. AD Ports Group has announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI). Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will establish a joint venture to develop Al-Faw Grand Port and its economic zone, as well as any future expansion. The agreement […]

