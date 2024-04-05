2024-04-05 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO has announced that production and field operations at its operated Tawke license (DNO 75 percent) in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have recovered from torrential flooding that also washed away large sections of the banks of the Khabur River, damaging roads and interfering with loading of tanker trucks for deliveries to […]

