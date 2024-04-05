Iraq News Now

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding signs with Iraqi Ministry of Health to manage hospital in Iraq

2024-04-05 09:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L., a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding in Qatar, have reached a strategic agreement for the management and operation of the 492-bed Al-Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital in Iraq’s Dhi Qaar Governorate. The agreement intends to increase Al-Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital’s operational effectiveness, service quality, and range of medical specializations while […]

