ICRC commends Iraq’s progress in clearing mines, war remnants

2024-04-05 12:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has commended the efforts of the Iraqi government in clearing mines, explosives, and remnants of war across the country. As of 2023, approximately 6,000 square kilometers of land have been affected by war remnants in Iraq, with an estimated 2,100 square kilometers still requiring clearance. Among the heavily impacted areas is Basra, a city in southern Iraq known for its extensive pollution due to remnants of war. According to the ICRC, two-thirds of Iraq’s territory contaminated with explosive remnants has been successfully cleared of landmines and unexploded bombs. Hiba Adnan, spokesperson for