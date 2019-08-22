Home › Baghdad Post › Four Iraqi soldiers killed, injured in ISIS attack in Diyala

Four Iraqi soldiers killed, injured in ISIS attack in Diyala

2019/08/22 | 20:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Two soldiers were killed, while two others were injured as an ISIS militant, wearing an explosive belt, attacked an outpost of the Iraqi army in Diyala province on Thursday.In remarks, a police officer said the jihadist blew himself up outside the outpost in Qaratappa, near Khanaqin district of Diyala province.They have been rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.Preliminary investigations showed that an unknown number of jihadists were injured during the fire exchange, a source added.