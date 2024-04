2024-04-05 20:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Abd al-Aziz al-Mohammedawi, the chief-of-staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), said on Friday the PMF was waiting for a “mandate” from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on how to respond to an Israeli strike that hit the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) said.