2024-04-06 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the Cordoba Bridge in Al-Bab Al-Sharqi, central Baghdad, on Wednesday evening, one of the projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the capital. During the inauguration, he commended the efforts of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, and Municipalities, along with their personnel who worked to achieve […]

The post New Bridge Opens in Baghdad first appeared on Iraq Business News.