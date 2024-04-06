UN Launches Programme to Support Iraq in Climate Change Response

2024-04-06 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR): UN Agencies Launch Joint Programme to Support Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon in Climate Change Response The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) have launched a joint programme to support the health […]

