Genel Energy outlines Payments to Govts for 2023

2024-04-06 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Genel Energy has just published details of its payments to governments for the year 2023: Introduction and basis for preparation This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings ('Genel') for the year ended 31 December 2023 as required under the Disclosure […]

