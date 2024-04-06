Iraq set to surpass 5 million bpd in oil production

2024-04-06 04:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Highlighting the pivotal role of Iraq’s oil industry in shaping the nation’s economic landscape, the Ministry emphasized its commitment to bolstering the economy and advancing the global energy sector. Ongoing collaborations with the French company Total underscore Iraq’s multifaceted approach beyond oil production. Notably, a significant venture aims to harness 600 million cubic feet of standard gas, currently going to waste in fields like Majnoon, Allahis, and Qurna West. This project, slated for completion over five years, unfolds in two phases of 300 million standard cubic feet each.