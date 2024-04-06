Iraq News Now

Baghdad strengthens control over Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region

2024-04-06 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq is using a period of relative stability to assert more control over the oil-rich autonomous Kurdistan region that has long had fraught relations with federal authorities, analysts and politicians say. Long-simmering disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the northern region, came to a head recently after several Supreme Court rulings […]

