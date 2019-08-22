Home › INA › The Minister of Youth and Sports discusses with the governor of Najaf the reality of sports in the province

The Minister of Youth and Sports discusses with the governor of Najaf the reality of sports in the province

2019/08/22 | 22:35



Baghdad – INA







Al-Obeidi said in a statement followed by the Iraqi News Agency during his visit to the province of Najaf and meet with its governor Louay al-Yasiri and a number of sports symbols that we discussed the reality of sports in the province and the international stadium.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad – INAAl-Obeidi said in a statement followed by the Iraqi News Agency during his visit to the province of Najaf and meet with its governor Louay al-Yasiri and a number of sports symbols that we discussed the reality of sports in the province and the international stadium.