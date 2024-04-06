Security forces in Rojava seize over 500,000 Captagon pills

2024-04-06 23:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Rojava announced their forces seized hundreds of thousands of Captagon pills in Hasaka. The command of ISF attached to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced in a statement two drug dealers were arrested in Hasaka, and they were found to be in possession of 573,000 Captagon pills. The ISF have drawn attention to the issue and their operations against drug trafficking will continue.