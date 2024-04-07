Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign 12 MoUs for investment projects

Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign 12 MoUs for investment projects

Iraq Saudi Arabia sign MoUs for investment projects
Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign 12 MoUs for investment projects
2024-04-07 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced that it had signed 12 memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia for investment projects. The Iraqi Planning Ministry released a statement in which it mentioned that it signed memoranda of understanding with 12 Saudi companies, under the auspices of Planning Minister Muhammad Ali Tamim, to promote […]

The post Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign 12 MoUs for investment projects appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links