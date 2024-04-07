2024-04-07 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechervan Barzani, confirmed on Saturday that an initial agreement had been reached on the oil issue, which is one of the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil. In a press statement following his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Barzani thanked […]

The post Iraqi Kurdistan President confirms reaching agreement on oil exports appeared first on Iraqi News.