Romanowski to Barzani: constructive Baghdad-Erbil ties can advance security, economy

Shafaq News/ The U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, on Sunday said the "constructive" ties between the federal and regional governments contribute to enhancing "security and economy" for both parties.

Romanowski's remarks came during a meeting with the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Erbil earlier today.

"I shared with President Nechirvan Barzani on how a constructive relationship between Baghdad and Erbil can advance security, stability, and the economy for all," she wrote on social media platform "X". "Free, fair, & transparent elections bolster a resilient and representative Iraqi Kurdistan Region within federal Iraq."

A readout issued by Barzani's office said they discussed the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Erbil "in the light of recent developments."

"The focus was on the agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government regarding salaries, Kurdistan’s internal situation, and the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections," it said.

Both parties emphasized the significance of resolving issues between Erbil and Baghdad to uphold peace and political stability in the country," the readout added "They also highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination among Iraq’s political parties, stressing the necessity of continued efforts and dialogue to address all outstanding matters."

"The discussions also touched upon President Nechirvan Barzani’s visit and meetings in Baghdad, US-Iraq relations, and the anticipated visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Washington," it concluded.

"With PUK President Bafel Talabani, I underscored the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the US envoy wrote in a separate post. "It’s critical that the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil is productive for all the people of Iraq, including the Kurdish region."