Fire erupts once again in Langa market in Erbil

2024-04-08 11:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

A blaze has ignited in the Langa market in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as confirmed by the Civil Defense. Karwan Mirawdali, the Erbil Civil Defense spokesperson, told Channel8 that the fire was reported at 6:43 am, and By 7:47 a.m., the same number contacted them and indicated that “the fire had escalated, prompting all crews to rush to the site.” Mirawdali mentioned that “the fire’s current scale surpasses the previous incident”, sharing the same location. Their teams are combating the fire, noting that daytime operations facilitate better control over the situation