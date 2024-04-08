Iraq sees Improvement in Non-Performing Loans

2024-04-08 14:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced a decrease in the ratio of non-performing loans to total credit. It said the ratio of non-performing loans to total cash credit decreased to 6.3 percent in 2023, compared to 7.2 percent in 2022, 8.8 percent in 2021, and 8.9 percent in 2020. Additionally, […]

