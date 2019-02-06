عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Pompeo announces progress in defeating ISIS, warns of potential threat
2019/02/06 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-



Home



Iraq news













Wednesday، 06 February 2019

06:02 PM











Pompeo announces progress in defeating ISIS, warns of potential threat

























US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the anti-ISIS coalition partners that troops have made progress in defeating the terrorist group, however, it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq and Syria.





















Read











All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW