Second within two months: Fire engulfs 150 shops in Erbil's langa market

2024-04-08 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source reported that over 150 commercial stores were engulfed in flames at Erbil's Langa Bazar. This incident follows a similar fire that devastated the market less than two months ago.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "a fire broke out at 6 a.m. today in the Bazar, with firefighting teams working to contain the blaze."

According to the source, "the damages are primarily material, with no reported human casualties," adding that "the fire has impacted more than 150 stores."

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with ongoing investigations by specialized agencies.

On February 27th, a massive fire ravaged Erbil's Langa Market, resulting in the burning of 166 out of 2400 stores and causing 90 individuals, including civil defense personnel and civilians, to suffer from smoke inhalation.

An 'unknown' Turkish group claimed responsibility for the February 27th fire, claiming similar activities in Kirkuk and northern Syria."