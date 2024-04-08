Iraq signs agreement with Kuwait to establish telecom route to Europe

2024-04-08 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and Kuwait concluded a strategic collaboration agreement to create a communications route from the Gulf to Europe. The Iraqi Ministry of Communications mentioned that the new partnership aims to strengthen Iraq’s strategic position in the region and that the ministry’s Informatics and Telecommunications Public Company (ITPC) signed a strategic contract with […]

