Iraq to reactivate the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

2024-04-08 19:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A senior Iraqi official in the oil sector revealed that Baghdad is working on repairing a pipeline that might enable it to transfer 350,000 barrels per day to Turkey by the end of the month. This development is expected to enrage international oil companies as well as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), […]

