Al-Sudani reviews his upcoming US visit’s agenda with US Ambassador

2024-04-08 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, reviewed on Monday the agenda of his upcoming visit to the United States, scheduled for mid-April. Al-Sudani’s upcoming visit to the United States is part of the two countries’ ongoing efforts to strengthen their bilateral relations under […]

