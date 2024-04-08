2024-04-08 23:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government announced on Monday that it is intending to sign an air transport agreement with Austria, which includes operating direct flights between the two countries. The announcement took place during a meeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Austrian Ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nasi, according to […]

The post Iraq, Austria to sign an air transport agreement appeared first on Iraqi News.