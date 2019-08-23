Woman beaten at Mashhad airport receives apology from Iran Govt

2019/08/23 | 17:35
INA - BAGHDAD
Ministry of foreign Affairs – MOFA released a statement asserting the apologies offered by the Iranian Government to the Iraqi woman that was beaten at Mashhad airport.
MOFA confirmed that it is “following with great interest” the case of a woman who was beaten by a Iranian security guard at the airport.
The Iranian Consul to Baghdad visited the 50 year-old woman in her house and offered apologies of the Iranian government as well as baring the costs of her treatment and recovery.
MOFA explained that there is a recurrent follow up to all Iraqis abroad and protection is out there served in all possible ways.
