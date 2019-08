Woman beaten at Mashhad airport receives apology from Iran Govt

2019/08/23 | 17:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA - BAGHDADMinistry of foreign Affairs – MOFA released a statement asserting the apologies offered by the Iranian Government to the Iraqi woman that was beaten at Mashhad airport.MOFA confirmed that it is “following with great interest” the case of a woman who was beaten by a Iranian security guard at the airport.The Iranian Consul to Baghdad visited the 50 year-old woman in her house and offered apologies of the Iranian government as well as baring the costs of her treatment and recovery.MOFA explained that there is a recurrent follow up to all Iraqis abroad and protection is out there served in all possible ways.