2024-04-09 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Health has signed a contract with Qatar's Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, to manage, operate, and maintain a 492-bed hospital in Nasiriyah, in Dhi Qar province. The signing ceremony was attended by the Qatari Ambassador to Iraq, Sultan bin Mubarak Al-Kubaisi, the Director-General of Health in Thi […]

The post Qatari Firm to Manage 492-Bed Hospital in Nasiriyah first appeared on Iraq Business News.