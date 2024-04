2024-04-09 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has said it will issue a new series of bonds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance. The "Injaz/Enjaz" ["achievement"] bonds will be offered in two denominations: A 500,000 Iraqi Dinar (IQD) bond with an annual interest rate of 6.5 percent for a period of two […]

The post Iraq to issue New Bonds first appeared on Iraq Business News.