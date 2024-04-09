A slight decline in Basra oil prices

2024-04-09 11:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude prices dropped slightly despite a surge in global oil prices.

Prices for Basra Heavy crude fell by 83 cents, reaching $85.55, and prices for Basra Medium crude fell by 83 cents to $88.95.

Global oil prices rose after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel by 0330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 21 cents higher at $86.64.