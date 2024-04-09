Iraq, TotalEnergies sign contracts for 1,000 MW of solar energy in Basra

2024-04-09 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – Two contracts to generate 1000 megawatts of solar energy in Basra were signed by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the French company TotalEnergies. According to the deal, TotalEnergies would build a solar power plant in the Artawi site in Basra province in four stages over the course of two years. The national […]

