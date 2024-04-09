2024-04-09 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government revealed that it succeeded in reducing external debt by more than 50 percent from the end of 2022 until 2024. The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, said that the external debt decreased to about $9 billion in 2024, compared to $19.72 billion in 2022, according to the […]

The post Iraq’s external debt reduced to $9 billion appeared first on Iraqi News.