Iraq to start operating direct flights to Beijing next May

2024-04-09 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday that it will resume direct flights to Beijing next May. After a year of stoppage, the first direct flight from Baghdad International Airport to Beijing Daxing International Airport via Basra International Airport is planned for May 4, according to a statement cited by the […]

