US-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee will meet next week

2024-04-09 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, revealed on Monday that the upcoming US-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee meeting will be held next Monday. Miller said during a press briefing that the meeting will highlight shared bilateral priorities and the broad relationship between our two countries, including energy independence, financial […]

