Sistani rejects Trump's statements on US troops
2019/02/06 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's Shiite cleric has expressed his criticism

of President Donald Trump's recent statement that US troops should stay in

Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is the latest Iraqi official

to criticize Trump's remarks made to US media in which he said US troops

are needed in Iraq so that America can "watch Iran.'Al-Sistani says Iraq rejects serving as a launching pad to

harm any other country. He spoke on Wednesday, during a meeting with UN Iraq

envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the cleric's base in the city of Najaf.He says Iraq aspires to have good and balanced relations

with all neighboring countries, without interference in its internal affairs.Both Iraq's president and prime minister have hit back at

Trump's statements.





