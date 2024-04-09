Iraq ranked as the fourth-best country for foreign direct investment

2024-04-09 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq was rated as one of the top emerging markets for investment in 2024 and as the fourth-best country for foreign direct investment. According to the latest study conducted by FDI Intelligence, which specializes in global investment activity, Iraq was ranked fourth among ten countries, the state news agency (INA) reported. The […]

