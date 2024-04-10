New Telecom Route from Kuwait to Europe via Iraq

2024-04-10 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Communications and Informatics, a division of Iraq's Ministry of Communications, has signed a contract with Kuwaiti company Al-Zajil to transit international communications to Europe through Iraq via Turkey. Al-Zajil is a subsidiary of Kalaam Group. Minister of Communications, Dr. Hayam Al-Yasiri, emphasized that the signing of the contract […]

