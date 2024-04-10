Cabinet Approves Debt Guarantees for Al-Khairat Power Station

2024-04-10 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Sovereign Guarantees Committee regarding the Al-Khairat Power Station. The new facility is being built by Harlow International, which describes it as, "the largest thermal power plant project in Iraq ... which will provide more than 10% of Iraq's power demand when fully operational." According […]

