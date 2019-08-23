Home › Baghdad Post › We ignore the continued ISIS threat at our peril

We ignore the continued ISIS threat at our peril

2019/08/23 | 22:05























Michael Kugelman















Last weekend’s attack on a wedding hall in Kabul, which



killed 80 people and wounded nearly 200, is a tragic reminder of the threat



posed by ISIS in Afghanistan — and the broader region.It wasn’t the first mass-casualty attack carried out by the



group in Afghanistan, and it won’t be the last. Since the ISIS central



leadership formally announced the presence of a new affiliate in Afghanistan in



early 2015, the group has authored many bloody assaults. Many are sectarian in



nature and target Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, while others — such as



an attack on a Kabul military hospital in 2017 — target the state.What is particularly concerning about ISIS in Afghanistan is



its resilience. Despite many constraints — including an unfriendly militant



environment dominated by groups aligned with ISIS’s Al-Qaeda rival; an



inability to seize large amounts of territory; and a relentless campaign of



US-Afghan airstrikes that target it practically every day — the group has



retained the ability to strike in spectacular fashion.But ISIS is not only a challenge to a nation buffeted by an



18-year-long US-led war. It is also a challenge to the peace that Washington is



fervently pursuing through negotiations with the Taliban.Unsurprisingly, ISIS is not involved in any of the current



peace negotiations. It is much more hard-line than the Taliban. It is



irreconcilable to the core, and it would never agree to participate in a



reconciliation process in Afghanistan. If the Taliban agreed to a troop



withdrawal deal with Washington, and even if it agreed to a comprehensive peace



settlement with Kabul, ISIS would just keep on terrorizing Afghanistan.Additionally, a Taliban peace accord would strengthen ISIS.



Many hard-line Taliban members, unhappy about a peace deal that they oppose,



would throw their allegiances to ISIS. It has already attracted several



splinter factions of other terrorist organizations — from the Pakistani Taliban



to the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan — to its cause. A fresh supply of



ex-Taliban recruits would help it in a big way, because they would presumably



be Afghans and therefore familiar with the country’s terrain.The ISIS wedding hall attack is also a reminder of the



dangers that the group poses to broader South Asia. This wasn’t the first time



it had carried out a mass-casualty attack on a soft target in the region. Only



a few months ago, the group claimed a series of attacks on churches in Sri



Lanka. A few years earlier, ISIS was involved in a deadly assault on a popular



bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.This isn’t to overstate the threat posed by ISIS in South



Asia. It confronts the same constraints in the region that it does in



Afghanistan: A militant environment dominated by terror groups that are its



rivals, not friends; an inability to capture territory; and the reality of



constantly being in the cross hairs of state security forces. Indeed,



Bangladeshi officials cracked down hard on ISIS after the Dhaka bakery attack



and the group has since staged fewer major attacks in Bangladesh.Still, several factors ensure that ISIS will remain a threat



in South Asia.First, while it is a rival of the region’s major terror



groups, it has proven adept at forming opportunistic partnerships. In Pakistan,



for example, it has carried out several attacks with a faction of



Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a group that, like ISIS, tends to be sectarian in its



targeting. Additionally, it has found local enablers willing to help it carry



out attacks. ISIS staged the Dhaka bakery attack with the assistance of



Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, a potent terror group. Similarly, it worked



with local extremists in Sri Lanka to pull off the church bombings.Second, now that ISIS has lost its “caliphate” in Iraq and



Syria and is on the defensive, it is looking for ways to demonstrate its



continued clout and relevance. Blowing things up — which generates extensive



media coverage and terrifies local communities — is a useful tactic in this



regard. The group has willing facilitators at its disposal in the form of all



the South Asian nationals who went to fight for ISIS in Iraq and Syria and are



now returning home. The number of returning fighters from South Asia is not



huge, but it is not inconsequential. The Soufan Group has estimated, in



separate 2015and 2017appraisals, that there have been more than 30 fighters who



traveled to the Middle East from Sri Lanka, 60 from India, 200 from the



Maldives, and 650 from Pakistan.A key recent lesson to emerge from international security is



that one should never declare the demise of a potent international terrorist



syndicate. The death of Al-Qaeda was proclaimed too soon. So let’s not assume



that, just because ISIS is down, it must be out. Its bloody footprint in



Afghanistan and broader South Asia reinforces just how potent it continues to



be.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Michael KugelmanLast weekend’s attack on a wedding hall in Kabul, whichkilled 80 people and wounded nearly 200, is a tragic reminder of the threatposed by ISIS in Afghanistan — and the broader region.It wasn’t the first mass-casualty attack carried out by thegroup in Afghanistan, and it won’t be the last. Since the ISIS centralleadership formally announced the presence of a new affiliate in Afghanistan inearly 2015, the group has authored many bloody assaults. Many are sectarian innature and target Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, while others — such asan attack on a Kabul military hospital in 2017 — target the state.What is particularly concerning about ISIS in Afghanistan isits resilience. Despite many constraints — including an unfriendly militantenvironment dominated by groups aligned with ISIS’s Al-Qaeda rival; aninability to seize large amounts of territory; and a relentless campaign ofUS-Afghan airstrikes that target it practically every day — the group hasretained the ability to strike in spectacular fashion.But ISIS is not only a challenge to a nation buffeted by an18-year-long US-led war. It is also a challenge to the peace that Washington isfervently pursuing through negotiations with the Taliban.Unsurprisingly, ISIS is not involved in any of the currentpeace negotiations. It is much more hard-line than the Taliban. It isirreconcilable to the core, and it would never agree to participate in areconciliation process in Afghanistan. If the Taliban agreed to a troopwithdrawal deal with Washington, and even if it agreed to a comprehensive peacesettlement with Kabul, ISIS would just keep on terrorizing Afghanistan.Additionally, a Taliban peace accord would strengthen ISIS.Many hard-line Taliban members, unhappy about a peace deal that they oppose,would throw their allegiances to ISIS. It has already attracted severalsplinter factions of other terrorist organizations — from the Pakistani Talibanto the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan — to its cause. A fresh supply ofex-Taliban recruits would help it in a big way, because they would presumablybe Afghans and therefore familiar with the country’s terrain.The ISIS wedding hall attack is also a reminder of thedangers that the group poses to broader South Asia. This wasn’t the first timeit had carried out a mass-casualty attack on a soft target in the region. Onlya few months ago, the group claimed a series of attacks on churches in SriLanka. A few years earlier, ISIS was involved in a deadly assault on a popularbakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.This isn’t to overstate the threat posed by ISIS in SouthAsia. It confronts the same constraints in the region that it does inAfghanistan: A militant environment dominated by terror groups that are itsrivals, not friends; an inability to capture territory; and the reality ofconstantly being in the cross hairs of state security forces. Indeed,Bangladeshi officials cracked down hard on ISIS after the Dhaka bakery attackand the group has since staged fewer major attacks in Bangladesh.Still, several factors ensure that ISIS will remain a threatin South Asia.First, while it is a rival of the region’s major terrorgroups, it has proven adept at forming opportunistic partnerships. In Pakistan,for example, it has carried out several attacks with a faction ofLashkar-e-Jhangvi, a group that, like ISIS, tends to be sectarian in itstargeting. Additionally, it has found local enablers willing to help it carryout attacks. ISIS staged the Dhaka bakery attack with the assistance ofJamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, a potent terror group. Similarly, it workedwith local extremists in Sri Lanka to pull off the church bombings.Second, now that ISIS has lost its “caliphate” in Iraq andSyria and is on the defensive, it is looking for ways to demonstrate itscontinued clout and relevance. Blowing things up — which generates extensivemedia coverage and terrifies local communities — is a useful tactic in thisregard. The group has willing facilitators at its disposal in the form of allthe South Asian nationals who went to fight for ISIS in Iraq and Syria and arenow returning home. The number of returning fighters from South Asia is nothuge, but it is not inconsequential. The Soufan Group has estimated, inseparate 2015and 2017appraisals, that there have been more than 30 fighters whotraveled to the Middle East from Sri Lanka, 60 from India, 200 from theMaldives, and 650 from Pakistan.A key recent lesson to emerge from international security isthat one should never declare the demise of a potent international terroristsyndicate. The death of Al-Qaeda was proclaimed too soon. So let’s not assumethat, just because ISIS is down, it must be out. Its bloody footprint inAfghanistan and broader South Asia reinforces just how potent it continues tobe.