2024-04-11 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and the French company TotalEnergies have signed two contracts to produce 1,000 megawatts of solar power. The development will be built in four, 250-MW phases at the Ratawi [Artawi] field in Basra. According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), it will be completed within two years. (Sources: INA; […]

The post TotalEnergies signs contracts for Solar Power in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.