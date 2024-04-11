President Barzari on Eid al Fitr: May this holiday be filled with Peace and happiness

2024-04-11 06:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Muslim world on Eid al Fitr.

"I extend my best wishes to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world, especially to the families of our fallen heroes, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. May this joyous holiday be filled with Peace, tranquility, and happiness for everyone."

The Kurdish president hoped this holiday would serve as "a reminder for us all to embrace the values of reconciliation, forgiveness, unity, and Peace.”

“Let us all come together and strive to better serve our people and our nation, working hand in hand for the greater good." The statement concluded.

Notably, most Muslim countries announced tomorrow, Wednesday, the first day of Eid al Fitr, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Turkiye.